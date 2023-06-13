KickToken Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $99.84 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.42 or 1.00091010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,939,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,939,908 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,940,188.9744943. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00949602 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

