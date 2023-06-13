Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,425 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners comprises approximately 8.6% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 497,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. 293,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.