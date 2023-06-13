Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

