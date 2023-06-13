Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.3617 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.95%.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

