Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 465333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

