Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 465333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Trading Up 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
