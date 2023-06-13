Konnect Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,068.19 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $129,068.19 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

