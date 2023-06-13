KonPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.18 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $78.08 million and $3.18 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

