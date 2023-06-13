Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,693 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the quarter. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 421,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 771,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,259. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.