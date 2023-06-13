Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 217,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

