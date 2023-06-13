Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. 901,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,646. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

