Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 18 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $19.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.42. 212,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,731. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,136.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

