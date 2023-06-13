Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Raised to GBX 625

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

