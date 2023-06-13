Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LEE stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
