Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $14.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 293,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

