Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Update

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 414,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIBY remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

