Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $11.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.26. 2,059,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Insider Activity

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

