Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.76.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $362.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

