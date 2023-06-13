Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Trading Down 5.7%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 65,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,826,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

About Location Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.