Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 4,645 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.06. 2,185,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

