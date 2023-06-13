Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 37,705 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $329.97. The company had a trading volume of 458,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,744. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.