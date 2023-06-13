Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 422,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.41. 2,743,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,788. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.