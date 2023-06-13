Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.49. 2,273,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

