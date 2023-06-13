Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $9.80 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.82. 2,635,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.