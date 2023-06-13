Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.55. 1,422,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

