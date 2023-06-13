Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $4.70 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,444,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.