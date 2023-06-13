Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 357,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

