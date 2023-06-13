Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. 6,076,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

