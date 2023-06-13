Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 320,468 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,468 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of AES worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AES by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 5,614,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.