Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after buying an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,412,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.93. 663,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,798. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average of $293.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

