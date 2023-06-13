LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $44.83 million and $2.41 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 904,303,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,198,593 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

