Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.39. 7,159,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

