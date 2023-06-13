Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 211,701 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 861,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 823,729 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 304,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 198,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,603,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

