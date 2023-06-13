Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Trading Up 4.4 %

Lumentum stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

