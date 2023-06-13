LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF remained flat at C$1.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. LXI REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

