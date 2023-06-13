LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
LXI REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF remained flat at C$1.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. LXI REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.
About LXI REIT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXI REIT (LXILF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.