Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in May

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $3.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.