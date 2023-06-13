Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 0.2%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.11 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.73). 1,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.74).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2,731.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.85.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

