Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,677,000 after buying an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

LOW traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

