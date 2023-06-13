Marathon Capital Management Sells 13,210 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. 3,973,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

