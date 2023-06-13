Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.19. 85,402,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,931,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 554.78, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.