Marathon Capital Management Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,564,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.48 and its 200-day moving average is $368.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

