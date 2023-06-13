MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 248,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 252,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

MariMed Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.99.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

