Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

