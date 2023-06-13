Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded down $5.73 on Monday, reaching $1,336.54. 16,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,339.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

