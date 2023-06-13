Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQ opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

