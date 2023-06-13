Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MQ. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 4,887,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,511. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Marqeta by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marqeta by 312.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.