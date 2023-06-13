Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU) Short Interest Update

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000.

MARXU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,088. Mars Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

