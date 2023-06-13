Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $41.28

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $42.75. Match Group shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 1,358,186 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

