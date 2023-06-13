McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Decreased by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,830 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,071,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.86. 138,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

