mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Review

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP – Get Rating) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $13.78 million N/A N/A N/A N/A LivePerson $492.26 million 0.56 -$225.75 million ($2.32) -1.50

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 2 7 1 0 1.90

This is a summary of recent recommendations for mCloud Technologies and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.52%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -36.12% -163.00% -13.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivePerson beats mCloud Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. mCloud Technologies Corp. has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications with the combination of its AssetCare platform. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; Tenfold, a customer experience integration platform; VoiceBase, a voice analytics platform for the enterprise; and online marketplace that connects experts who provide information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging with users. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small business sector, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

