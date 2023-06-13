MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDJM Price Performance
MDJM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,642. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.
About MDJM
