MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,642. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

